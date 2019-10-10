Domo launches app to consolidate Square data

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) introduces Domo for Square (NYSE:SQ), which allows merchants with multiple Square accounts to bring together their Square data into one place, making it easier to collect, analyze, and distribute.

With the app, sellers that have more than one Square account receive consolidated reporting of all their Square data through a pre-built app available on any device.

Once the data is consolidated, sellers can analyze them by different metrics. Filters in the app, for example, can help discover new insights by visualizing metrics such as period-over-period comparisons, or sales by category or sales type –- such as card or cash.