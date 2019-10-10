Cisco -1.5% as Goldman frets slack spending

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is 1.5% lower premarket after a downgrade to Neutral at Goldman Sachs over concerns about enterprise/telecom spending.

Enterprise spending has been flagging and Goldman's indicators suggest it's continuing to "deteriorate," analyst Rod Hall writes. That's not tied to a macro slowdown so much as it is a "lack of business confidence at large enterprise driven by trade volatility."

Meanwhile, weak telecom spending could go well into 2020 with carriers pausing ahead of the 5G transition, he says.

He's cut Cisco's price target to $48 from $56, implying 2.5% upside.

While sell-side sentiment is strong at Outperform and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish, the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.