Garbage in, consumer products out?

Oct. 10, 2019 9:24 AM ETSBUX, MDLZ, BUD, TSNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor21 Comments
  • Major food players are turning discarded foodstuffs into new snack and drink products, while other companies are using unused food waste to replace plastic in clothing. The increase in research and development into food waste arrives with the U.S. generating ~ 63M tons of food waste annually at a cost of ~$218B.
  • Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) and Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) are some of the companies active in the environmentally-friendly advances in waste usage. Those advances also provide an extra income stream for farmers.
