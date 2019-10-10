Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives merger in doubt
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) -30% pre-market after casting doubt on a potential merger, which would include an additional investment from Ares Management (NYSE:ARES).
- IEA says it is now discussing "an alternative transaction" to the deal contemplated in August, which would include an additional investment in preferred stock by Ares but not a merger or any other going private transaction.
- Recent equity financing has "strengthened our balance sheet, significantly improved our liquidity and put us on solid footing to execute our 2019 business plan," IEA says.