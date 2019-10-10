HTG Molecular updates on companion diagnostic development programs

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) provides an update regarding its ongoing efforts related to the development, manufacture and commercialization of companion diagnostic assays.

With reference to the Master Assay Development, Commercialization and Manufacturing Agreement entered with Qiagen Manchester in November 2016, HTG will continue to abide by its existing obligations and complete all contracted work.

Opportunities for the development of new RNA companion diagnostics will be contracted directly by HTG with BioPharma customers.

HTG will be free to partner with any number of third parties, including possibly QML, with respect to distribution and other commercialization activities in case global commercialization of diagnostic program is required.