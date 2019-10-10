Vitamin Shoppe unveils next-gen store concept

Vitamin Shoppe (VSI +0.3% ) opens what it call an "innovation store" in Edgewater, New Jersey.

The company says the concept brings a new vision to wellness retail, incorporating technology-driven innovations in product, service and education into the Vitamin Shoppe experience.

The reimagined 3,185 square-foot space features interactive elements, such as on-demand digital product guides, enhanced mobile POS checkout and a designated area to take the brand's new Only Me personalized health assessment

"Our newly remodeled Edgewater location represents the next generation of stores for The Vitamin Shoppe, and will inform the future direction of our total retail experience," says Vitamin Shoppe CEP Sharon Leite.

The Vitamin Shoppe currently plans to open five new stores in a similar format through January.

Source: Press Release