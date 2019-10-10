Stocks start flat as U.S.-China senior-level trade talks begin

Stocks are little changed at the open following a volatile pre-market session marked by speculation about the outcome of U.S.-China trade talks; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all +0.1% .

Stock futures plunged after a report from the South China Morning Post indicated little progress had been made during deputy-level talks and that China officials would leave senior-level talks early after today.

The White House later said the report was inaccurate and, in a possible sign of goodwill, the administration signed off on special licenses for some U.S. firms to do business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

In U.S. economic data, weekly jobless claims of 210K indicated a tightening labor market, and total CPI for September was unchanged.

European markets are mixed, with France's CAC +0.3% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% but Germany's DAX -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.8% .

In the U.S., the energy ( +0.5% ) and financial ( +0.4% ) groups to the S&P 500 sector standings, while utilities ( -0.7% ) trails the field.

U.S. Treasury prices slip, pushing the two-year yield up a basis point to 1.47% and the 10-year yield 3 bps higher to 1.62%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.3% to 98.82.