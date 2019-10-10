Akari's Coversin shows positive effect in mid-stage pemphigoid study

Akari Therapeutics (AKTX -8.1% ) is down in early trade on the heels of the release of data from an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Coversin (nomacopan) in patients with a rare skin-blistering disorder called bullous pemphigoid (BP). The results are being presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress in Madrid.

On the safety front, daily doses of nomacopan were well-tolerated in six elderly subjects with no serious treatment-related adverse events.

Four of the six patients were classified at the upper limit of moderate BP (moderate-to-severe BP sufferers are most likely to benefit from reducing or eliminating steroid therapy). Treatment with nomacopan produced mean declines in BPDAI score (a measure of BP activity) of 41% at day 21 and 63% at day 42. Blister scores declined 59% and 68%, respectively. One of the two mild BP patients experienced a 100% decline in blisters by day 21 which was sustained to day 42.

Investors appear disappointed with the timeline for a pivotal study, expected to launch in H2 2020.