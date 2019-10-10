Apollo pitches AT&T on deal to spin off DirecTV - report

Apollo Global Management (APO +0.4% ) is pitching AT&T (T +0.6% ) on a deal that would offload some DirecTV risk while still maintaining control, Fox Business reports.

The deal would essentially fold Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) into a new company including DirecTV under AT&T's control, according to the report -- with Apollo providing financing and holding a minority stake, along with Dish.

It's a transaction that wouldn't get AT&T the $49B it paid for DirecTV four years ago, but would relieve some $20B in debt still on the books from that deal.

As chatter about selling DirecTV ramped up in recent weeks, AT&T's John Stankey has said the company has no intention of relinquishing control since it's key to distribution strategy.

AT&T has confirmed the pitch but says there are no active discussions, according to the report.