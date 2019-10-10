Mortgage rates close in on year low

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.57% in the week ending Oct. 10, down 8 basis points from 3.65% in the previous week and 4.90% at this time a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

Though rates have bounced around a bit in the past month, they're near the lows for the year; in early September, the average 30-year mortgage rate fell to 3.49%.

"Despite the economic slowdown due to weakening manufacturing and corporate investment, the consumer side of the economy remains on solid ground," says Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averages 3.05% vs. 3.14% in the prior week and 4.29% at this time a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate mortgage averages 3.35% vs. 3.38% a week ago and 4.07% at this time a year ago.

