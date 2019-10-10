Frequency Therapeutics launches mid-stage study of hearing loss candidate FX-322

Dosing is underway in a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Frequency Therapeutics' (FREQ +1.5% ) lead candidate FX-322 in patients with stable sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) (the most common type).

The primary efficacy endpoints are three measures of hearing ability at day 210 compared to placebo. The estimated completion date is September 2020.

The company says FX-322 is a small molecule designed to treat the underlying cause of SNHL by regenerating hair cells via the activation of progenitor cells in the cochlea (spiral cavity in the inner ear).