Qorvo, Skyworks jump as Cowen upgrades on 2020 iPhone ramp

Cowen has upgraded key Apple suppliers Qorvo (QRVO +4.2% ) and Skyworks (SWKS +5% ) to Outperform on potential strength from a 5G iPhone.

Sentiment is low for this year's iPhone crop, analyst Karl Ackerman writes, ahead of anticipated 5G-enabled phones in the second half of 2020, which should provide a "strong C2020 ramp in handset revenues."

He's raised his price target on Skyworks to $95 from $80, implying 12% upside, and raised the Qorvo target to $90 from $75, implying 18% upside.

Qorvo derives 32% of revenue from Apple, Bloomberg notes, while Skyworks derives 30% of revenue from key Apple supplier Foxconn.