Saudi says September oil output fell 660K bbl/day after attacks

Saudi Arabia tells OPEC that its crude oil production fell by 660K bbl/day in September to 9.13M bbl/day, underlining its swift recovery from the Sept. 14 attacks on key oil infrastructure.

Secondary sources say Saudi production was even lower, falling by 1.28M bbl/day to 8.56M, an unusually wide divergence from the country's self-reported figure, according to OPEC's latest monthly report.

OPEC said its September group production fell by 1.32M bbl/day from August to 28.49M.

Beyond the Saudi figures, the OPEC included few surprise revisions, although there is a notable 160K bbl/day cut in the forecast for non-OPEC supply growth for this year, to 1.82M bbl/day, driven by a downward revision in the U.S.

The cartel again cut its forecast for global oil demand growth for the remainder of this year to 980K bbl/day, down 40K from its estimate a month ago, but left unchanged its 2020 growth forecast at 1.08 million bpd.

Oil futures are higher as OPEC indicates all options are on the table to balance oil markets and that it would take a decision in December on supply for next year: November WTI +1.1% to $53.18/bbl, December Brent +0.8% to $58.80/bbl.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, DTO, OILU, USL, USOU, OILD, WTIU, USOI, OLO, OILK, SZO, USOD, OLEM, WTID, OILX