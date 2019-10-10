Macau names break higher

Macau casino stocks are perky with U.S. and China trade negotiations seeming to heat up at a higher level.
There's also a positive note out from Nomura Instinet analyst Harry Curtis on the sector. Curtis says share prices already reflect the Q3 weakness and notes drivers for earnings in 2020 include the HKZM bridge, a relaxing of visa restrictions and GDP growth following a trade war resolution.
MGM Resorts (MGM +2%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +3%), Melco Resorts & International (MLCO +1.8%) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS +2%) are all ahead of broad market averages.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox