More on Richardson Electronics Q1 results

Richardson Electronics (RELL -0.5% ) reported Q1 sales decrease of 7.9% Y/Y to $40.65M, due to the decline in the PMT semiconductor wafer fab equipment business.

Sales by segment: PMT $30.6M (-12.1% Y/Y); Canvys $7.3M (+1.4% Y/Y) and Healthcare $2.8M (+26.8% Y/Y).

Q1 Overall gross margin: Total increased by 30 bps to 31.9%; PMT flat to 31.7%; Canvys declined 30 bps to 31.9% and Healthcare also increased 530 bps 33.9%.

Operating margin declined 179 bps to 0.25%.

Cash and investments were $46.5M, down 7% versus at June 1, 2019.

Declared a $0.06 quarterly dividend/share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend/share to holders of Class B common stock payable on Nov 22, 2019.

During Q1 2020, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock.

