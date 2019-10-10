Whisper issues short report on Casella Waste

Whisper Reports accuses Casella Waste (CWST -1.7% ) of using "aggressive accounting to overestimate its landfill expansion airspace, as evidenced by nearconstant write-downs of expansion airspace for non-unique reasons."

"This likely overcapitalizes costs and creates a false representation of the remaining life of landfills."

Whisper also says the company "discounts its landfill asset retirement obligations using a 9% discount rate, which is almost double that of comps. We believe that a more accurate discount rate would be 5.5%, or its marginal cost of capital today."