Strike halts Total's Feyzin refinery in France

Total (NYSE:TOT) says it is in the process of halting units and running the steam cracker at reduced rates at its Feyzin refinery in France after the CGT trade union said it had called for a strike and a halt to production at the refinery.

TOT says it had been in discussions with refinery staff about a planned indefinite closure of a unit due to lower product demand.

TOT is considering mothballing a visbreaker unit due to declining demand for heavy fuel, which the company says would force seven people to lose their jobs.