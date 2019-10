Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of October 13 - 19 for healthcare investors.

MONDAY (10/14): FDA action date for repeat injections of Flexion Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:FLXN) Zilretta for knee osteoarthritis.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD): R&D Day, San Francisco.

TUESDAY (10/15): Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Q3 earnings release.

American Society of Human Genetics Annual Meeting, Houston (5 days). ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL): Miransertib data.

WEDNESDAY (10/16): Abbott (NYSE:ABT) Q3 earnings release.

FDA advisory committee meeting on Shionogi's (OTCPK:SGIOY) cefiderocol for complex urinary tract infections.

European Society of Gynecology Congress, Vienna (4 days). ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV): Linzagolix data.

THURSDAY (10/17): Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference, Las Vegas (4 days). Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM): Phase 2b data on lebrikizumab in atopic dermatitis.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT): R&D Day, NYC.

FRIDAY (10/18): CHEST Annual Meeting, New Orleans (6 days). Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT): Preliminary data on noninvasive swab test for lung cancer, data from five studies of Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier (lung cancer) and Evisa Genomic Classifier (ideopathic pulmonary fibrosis).

SATURDAY (10/19): FDA action date for Assertio Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ASRT) cosyntropin as a diagnostic drug in screening for adrenocortical insufficiency.