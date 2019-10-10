Financials power up as Treasury yields jump

Financials lead the broader market's advance, with the S&P 500 financials sector gaining 1.3% .

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) rises 1.5% and the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) jumps 1.8% .

Treasury yields moved up after President Trump tweeted that he'll be meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Lui He tomorrow at the White House, boosting hopes that they'll be some progress made in resolving the U.S.-China trade dispute.

10-year Treasury yield rises 6.5 basis points to 1.651%.

Financial names rising the most include: Bank of America (BAC +2.5% ), Citigroup (C +2.6% ), KeyCorp (KEY +2.3% ), Deutsche Bank (DB +2.4% ), Capital One (COF +2.2% ), Prudential Financial (PRU +2.4% ), and AIG (AIG +2.4% ).

Investors may still be sifting through September Fed meeting minutes. Amid the discussion, a "few participants" saw that financial markets were pricing in more "accommodation" than the Fed members saw as appropriate and the FOMC might need to better align market expectations with those of the policymakers.

Since the minutes were released, the probability for a 25 basis point rate cut at this month's FOMC meeting receded to 75.4% from 80.2% yesterday and 88.7% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, which is based on trading of federal funds futures.