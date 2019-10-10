Adtran -20% as customer slowdown lands in Q3

Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) has tumbled 20.2% after posting preliminary Q3 estimates that warned of substantial slowdowns at two "Tier 1 customers" -- Telmex (where it's pausing shipments) and Deutsche Telekom.

The company expects revenues will be about $114M, well below expectations for $140.3M, and EPS at -$0.06 vs. consensus for $0.03.

That's led holdout MKM to drop the company's last Buy rating, to Neutral. Analyst Michael Genovese says the stock's now a "show-me story that could take time to bring many investors back from the sidelines." Deutsche Telekom and Telmex were 10% customers for Adtran in Q2, he notes.

He's cut his price target to $11 from $17 (now implying 26% upside after today's slide).

Needham is sticking with its Hold rating and doesn't see a path to profitability to justify a better view yet.