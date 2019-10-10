Sapiens acquires Spain-based Cálculo

Sapiens International (SPNS -0.5% ) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cálculo, a vendor of insurance consulting and managed services, and a core solution to the Spanish market.

The transaction is expected to be accretive to profits by the end of 2020. SPNS will pay a cash consideration based on valuation of less than one time revenues.

Calculo's expected full-year 2019 revenue is ~$10M, with break-even profitability.

Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens president and CEO: "This acquisition was a relatively simple decision, as it is expected to accelerate our global footprint by helping us enter the sizeable Iberian market".

