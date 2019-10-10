Fidus Investment launches notes offering

Fidus Investment (FDUS +0.4% ) starts a public offering of notes due 2024 and plans to use the proceeds to repay debt under its existing credit facility.

As of Oct. 9, 2019, Fidus had $62.5M of debt outstanding under the credit facility with ING Capital LLC.

The notes are expected to be listed and trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "FDUSG" within 30 days from the original issue date.

The interest rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.