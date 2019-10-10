Equinor expands in Australia with new exploration permit
- Equinor (EQNR +3.4%) says it won a new exploration permit in the Northern Carnarvon Basin offshore Western Australia.
- The acreage, which lies to the west of Santos' recent Dorado oil discovery, encompasses 1,859 sq. miles in water depths of a much as 1,148 ft.; EQNR will be the operator and own a 100% interest in the block.
- Separately, Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) says it signed a memorandum of understanding with EQNR to jointly develop Brazilian natural gas projects.
- The two companies already are partners in the Roncador oilfield and in several exploratory blocks.
- Finally, the company says it received consent from Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority to drill for three wells in the Barents Sea and another consent to drill a sidetrack in the North Sea.