British pound gains as U.K., Irish leaders see path forward on Brexit

The Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXB) gains 0.8% after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar said they could see a path forward for a possible Brexit deal.

The British pound rose 0.9% to 0.8125 per U.S. dollar.

"The Prime Minister [Johnson] and Taiseach (Varadkar) have had a detailed and constructive discussion," according to joint statement from the two leaders.

A main sticking point in coming to a Brexit agreement is what happens to the border between British-ruled Northern Ireland and EU member the Republic of Ireland when the U.K. leaves the EU.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, DGBP, QGBR, HEWU, UGBP, FLGB, ZGBR