California bans Corteva pesticide linked to child health defects

All California sales of chlorpyrifos will end next February and the pesticide's use will be banned after year-end 2020 under an agreement reached with manufacturer Corteva (CTVA +1.6% ).

The pesticide is used on numerous crops in California including alfalfa, almonds, citrus, cotton, grapes and walnuts, but state regulators have linked the product to brain damage and other illnesses in children.

CTVA says California regulators have "improvised and implemented several uniquely challenging regulatory requirements for chlorpyrifos [which] have made it virtually impossible for growers to use this important tool in their state."