Megaresort coming to Vegas Strip in 2020

Genting Berhad (OTCPK:GEBHF) is on track to open the first megaresort on the Las Vegas Strip since late 2010 to bring a new competitor for MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR).

The $4B Resorts World Las Vegas is the first megaresort to arrive on the Strip since The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas was built.

The property, located on the north end of the Strip, is still anticipated to have an Asia theme.

The development is seen by The Edge Markets as a positive for Genting Malaysia (OTCPK:GMALY). "Although Genting Berhad is the owner of Resort World Las Vegas, we believe there is a possibility that Genting Malaysia could play a role in the casino once it is completed, most likely as an operator of the casino,” the financial group’s analysts suggest," notes the firm.