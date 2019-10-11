Expectations run low ahead of banks' Q3 earnings

Investor expectations will be low heading into banks' Q3 earnings season next week, according to KBW analysts led by Brian Kleinhanzl.

He sees Q3 earnings at Universal Banks -- i.e., the biggest U.S. banks -- down 2.9% Y/Y and 5.3% Q/Q.

With interest rates down in the quarter ended Sept. 30 and the yield curve inverting, it will be a quarter that pressures banks' net interest margins. Furthermore, trade uncertainty and the drawn-out and unpredictable Brexit process may be weighing on investment banking activity, according to SA contributor D.M. Martins Research.

The round kicks off with JPMorgan (JPM +3% ), Citigroup (C +2.9% ), Wells Fargo (WFC +2.4% ), and Goldman Sachs (GS +3.4% ) reporting on Tuesday. Add into the mix, the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock (BLK +3.1% ), which reports on the same day.

Last month Morgan Stanley (MS +3.2% ) CFO John Pruzan warned of a sluggish H2 as equity trading is down and new listings in investment banking are slower than a year ago.

At JPMorgan, D.M. Martins Research expects the best news in the bank's results to come from consumers -- think credit cards, auto loans, community banking.

KBW analysts aren't as optimistic; they see JPMorgan end-of-period loans up 0.2% and average loans up 0.5% Q/Q; they also expect JPM's net interest margin to fall 8 basis points Q/Q.

Considering its large consumer business, SA contributor Blue Sky Capital likes Bank of America's prospects and sees Q3 net interest income as "flat or better", non-interest income continuing to grow, and expenses "flat or lower."

Looking at past history, Bank of America appears most likely to exceed the average analyst estimate; it's beat consensus in each of the last 12 quarters, and Goldman Sachs has only missed consensus once, and just barely at that.

Consensus estimate for JPMorgan Q3 EPS is $2.45, down from $2.82 reported in Q2 and up from $2.34 reported in Q3 2018.

Citibank is expected to post Q3 EPS of $1.95, up from $1.83 reported in Q2 and $1.73 in the year-ago quarter.

Consensus for Wells Fargo is $1.30 vs. $1.17 in Q2 and $1.13 in Q3 2018.

Goldman Sachs is expected to earn $4.91 per share in Q3, down from $5.81 in Q2 and $6.28 in the year-ago quarter.

BlackRock is seen earning $6.99 per share in Q3, up from $6.41 in Q2 and down from $7.52 in Q3 2018.

Bank of America (BAC +2.9% ), reporting on Wednesday, is expected to earn 68 cents per share, down from 74 cents in Q2 and up from 66 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Consensus for Morgan Stanley, set to report on Thursday, is $1.12, down from $1.23 in Q2 and $1.17 in Q3 2018.