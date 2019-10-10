Stocks hit pause after morning surge

Stocks recede from session highs reached after President Trump tweeted that he'll me meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He tomorrow at the White House.

The S&P 500 advances 0.8% compared with its 1.0% gain earlier. The Nasdaq and Dow are each up 0.7% . Bonds fall, pushing Treasury yields up.

That follows a see-sawing futures market overnight as conflicting rumors abounded on what the next developments in the U.S.-China trade situation would be.

"There's some cause for optimism there, but it does seem to be a very fluid situation," Steven Violin, a portfolio manager at F.L. Putnam Investment Management, told the Wall Street Journal. "It's been a true roller coaster... The winds seem to change daily."

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, financials ( +1.7% ) and materials ( +1.2% ) lead the broader markets, while utilities ( -0.2% ) and real estate ( +0.1% ) lag.

10-year Treasury yield gains 8 basis points to 1.663%, its highest level since Sept. 30.

Crude oil rises 1.5% to $53.39 per barrel.

Gold falls below the $1,500 per ounce mark, slipping 0.9% to $1,499.90.