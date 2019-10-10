PG&E plunges on fears that new bankruptcy plan could wipe out shareholders

PG&E (PCG -28.3% ) shares sink to their lowest level since January in the wake of yesterday's court ruling that threatens to put the utility's fate in the hands of outsiders and perhaps wipe out the stock.

The ruling paves the way for a group led by Elliott Management that has devised a plan that "could win and completely wipe out current shareholders," says Evercore ISI analyst Greg Gordon. "In other words, zero is possible."

Citigroup analysts downgrade the stock to Sell from Neutral, saying the value could potentially plunge to zero, while Morgan Stanley maintains its Equal Weight rating, apparently showing more faith in PG&E's ability to negotiate with wildfire victims groups and build support for its own plan.

The stock drop coincides with PG&E's planned power cuts to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses; overnight, the utility said it began the second phase of the shutdown, adding 234K customers including residents living in cities such as San Jose, Oakland and Berkeley to 513K customers in northern California, including in wine country where wildfires raged in 2017.

PG&E says the shutdown eventually could affect as many as 2M Californians, and customers likely would not be reimbursed for lost business, housing alternatives or spoiled food and medicines.