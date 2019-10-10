USA Technologies -11% after restated results, equity offer

USA Technologies (OTC:USAT) is 11.1% lower after an earnings report that worked to catch up on restatements alongside the company's discounted equity sale as part of a financing commitment.

Along with fiscal-year results for the FYs ending June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, the company restated results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017; restated selected data for the years ended June 30, 2015 and June 30, 2016; and restated results for several quarters.

The company is guiding to fiscal 2020 revenue of $165M-$175M, below one estimate for $197.7M, and EBITDA of $10M-$11M.

It also expects net new service connections at 170,000-190,000.

The news has led Craig-Hallum to reinstate the company at a Buy after a "painful" year; it's set its price target at $10, now implying 56% upside.

Press release