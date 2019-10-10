'Oversold' Freeport McMoRan upped to Buy at UBS
Oct. 10, 2019 12:49 PM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)FCXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor31 Comments
- Freeport McMoRan (FCX +5.7%) surges after UBS upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral rating with a $12 price target, saying investors are missing the bigger picture of long-term growth potential in favor of a short-term focus on the impact from lower copper prices.
- FCX shares are "oversold" after dropping steadily over the past three weeks, UBS analyst Andreas Bokkenheuser says.
- FCX's "disproportionally high" gold exposure and 10% compound annual production growth should help the stock outperform its peers, the firm says, which also sees the direction of copper prices - with which FCX is ~85% correlated - moving to the upside heading into 2020-22.
- FCX's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, and its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish.