Hormel CEO talks plant-based plans

Hormel (HRL -1.9% ) CEO Jim Snee says the company came to the market with a plant-based food product just two months after making the decision to push forward on its own.

The company launched the Happy Little Plants brand after being turned away by a potential plant-based protein manufacturing partner. The flagship Happy Little Plants product is a ground meat alternative.

"There’s no arguing the consumer is more curious about plants than they ever have. When it comes to valuation of the company, all we can worry about is ourselves," says Snee on the development.

