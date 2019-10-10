T-Mobile state deal a positive, but New York remains - Wells Fargo

Mississippi's drop-out from the multistate lawsuit opposing the merger of T-Mobile (TMUS -0.1% ) and Sprint (S +1.1% ) is a positive for the two carriers, Wells Fargo says -- but New York's opposition is key, and unlikely to be derailed.

Wells' Jennifer Fritzsche is containing "enthusiasm" after checks with legal contacts, suggesting that more state settlements and suit withdrawals could be ahead -- but without a New York settlement "there will be a case commencing in December."

Mississippi reached a deal that resolved the state's concerns -- in part by including a number of commitments to 5G deployment and rural coverage.