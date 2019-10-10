Four Peru copper mines disrupted by protesters

Operations at Peru's Las Bambas copper mine will be affected by road disruptions, as supplies are being blocked by anti-mining protests, Chinese miner MMG says.

Residents of Peru's southern copper belt have occupied roads and railroads to protest a construction license the government gave to Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) for its Tia Maria project, which has been delayed for nearly a decade due to local opposition.

Shipments from four mines that produce about half of Peru's copper - MMG's Las Bambas, Freeport McMoRan's (NYSE:FCX) Cerro Verde, Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF) Antapaccay and Hudbay Minerals' (NYSE:HBM) Constancia - have been affected due to the unrest.

