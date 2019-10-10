Teva sells logistics center for $127M

Advancing its turnaround plan that includes the divestment of a range of assets, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA +1.5% ) has agreed to sell its Shoham-based 50,000 sq. ft. logistics center to real estate outfit Amot Investments for NIS 445M ($127M).

The company will continue to use the center via a lease through subsidiary Salomon, Levin and Elstein (SLE), the current owner. Under the terms of the deal, SLE will rent the site for 10 years at NIS 22M per annum, after which Teva could continue renting for up to 24 years and 11 months.