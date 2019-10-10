Fed's Kashkari sees rates as 'close to neutral'

One of the most dovish of Fed officials, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, judges that the current level of the central bank's benchmark interest rate is "close to neutral" but also "slightly contractionary," he told Yahoo Finance in an interview.

A neutral interest rate is defined as neither boosting nor hurting economic growth. And usually that's what the Fed aims for.

While a recession isn't his base-case scenario, he notes that "risks have increased to the downside."

Still, he's not saying that more rate cuts will be needed, yet.

"I'm glad that we're easing," Kashkari said, "But I want to watch the data."

Kashkari, who doesn't vote on the Fed's monetary policy-setting committee this year, had advocated a 50-basis point rate cut in June, before the Fed cut rates by 25 bps in July, then by another 25 bps in September.

