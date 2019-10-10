Wells Fargo adds to mortgage loan processing teams - Reuters

In a reversal from recent years, Wells Fargo (WFC +1% ) is now adding to teams that process mortgage loans to prepare for higher mortgage volumes, Reuters reports, citing an internal memo.

Wells Fargo, the largest U.S. mortgage originator, had laid off hundreds of employees in its mortgage unit in recent years.

With the Fed raising interest rates until December of 2018, demand for mortgages and mortgage refinancing fell. That, however, is turning around after the Fed cut its benchmark interest rates twice, by 25 basis points each, since July 2019.

Previously: Wells Fargo lays off 638 in mortgage business: Financial Times (Aug. 24, 2018)