Gran Colombia buys stake in Western Atlas, says production up 7% in 9M

Gran Colombia Gold (OTCPK:TPRFF -1.3% ) acquired ~20% stake in Western Atlas Resources (OTC:PPZRF) through the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement

The first tranche of the private placement included an investment from the Company for 15.9M units at $0.085/unit for C$1.35M.

The company intends to spin off its Venezuelan subsidiary, Medoro Resources International, into a separate listed vehicle; also said it is seeking the restitution of its mining rights to the Lo Increible 4A and Lo Increible 4B concessions near El Callao, in Venezuela.

Gran Colombia also reported 7% Y/Y increase in gold production to 174,754 ounces for 9M, as well as cash balance improved to $63M

The company says that it remained on target to meet its 2019 production guidance of between 225,000 and 240,000 gold ounces.