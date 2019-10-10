ISS advises opposition of Sunrise's UPC Switzerland deal

Proxy adviser ISS has recommended that Sunrise Communications shareholders vote against the acquisition of Liberty Global's (LBTYA -3.5% ) Swiss unit, adding fuel to top Sunrise holder Freenet's (OTC:FRTAY) attempt to stop the deal.

Long-term benefits of the 6.3B Swiss-franc deal aren't obvious, ISS says, "as cable’s competitiveness vis-a-vis fibre and 5G is questionable," even if there's a strategic advantage in the short to mid-term.

This week, Sunrise chief Olaf Swantee reiterated his commitment to push the deal through, saying "I don't have a plan B."