FERC again delays Jordan Cove environmental review

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission delays completion of an environmental impact statement for Pembina Pipeline's (PBA +0.4%) Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas export facility and Pacific Connector pipeline project in Oregon.
FERC says the U.S. Forest Service, a cooperating agency in preparing an EIS, only recently received critical information necessary to complete its land and resource management plan amendments.
PBA says preparation of a final EIS "for a project as complex as this one takes time, as it involves coordinating responses from multiple agencies. In that context, a delay is not unusual."
FERC now anticipates issuing a decision by Feb. 13, 2020, rather than the previous Jan. 9 date.
Now read: Scarcity Value Rally In MLPs »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox