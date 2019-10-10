FERC again delays Jordan Cove environmental review

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission delays completion of an environmental impact statement for Pembina Pipeline's (PBA +0.4% ) Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas export facility and Pacific Connector pipeline project in Oregon.

FERC says the U.S. Forest Service, a cooperating agency in preparing an EIS, only recently received critical information necessary to complete its land and resource management plan amendments.

PBA says preparation of a final EIS "for a project as complex as this one takes time, as it involves coordinating responses from multiple agencies. In that context, a delay is not unusual."

FERC now anticipates issuing a decision by Feb. 13, 2020, rather than the previous Jan. 9 date.