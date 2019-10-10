Hill-Rom down 3% on expected revenue/earnings pressure

Thinly traded Hill-Rom Holdings (HRC -3% ) is down on 33% higher volume, albeit on turnover of only 509K shares, on the heels of a cautious note from Stifel.

Analyst Rick Wise (BUY/$115) believes the company's 2020 revenues and earnings will be "slightly pressured" from its divestment of certain of its surgical consumables (deal completed in August) which eliminated $100M in sales and $0.20 in EPS on a full-year pro forma basis and acquisition-related dilution.

HRC says the divestiture will trim ~$0.15 from 2020 EPS and the Breathe Technology acquisition will cut another $0.05. It will release fiscal Q4 results on November 1.

Mr. Wise adds that 2020 EPS may be shy of the company's goal of double-digit core growth.