Allegheny Tech tapped as a Buy on valuation at Goldman

Allegheny Technologies (ATI +5.4% ) jumps after Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $25 price target, saying ATI is one of few stocks in the specialty metals sector with sales growth that does not depend on a commodity price recovery.

Goldman's Matthew Korn thinks the stock's valuation discount created by softness in certain secondary end-markets and uncertainty created by the 737 MAX grounding has created a buying opportunity.

Korn says the fundamental driver of ATI's growth - growing global demand for modern jet engines that require highly technical specialty metal components - remains intact.

ATI's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform.