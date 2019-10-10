Inspections find cracks on 38 Boeing 737 NG jets globally

Boeing (BA -1.1% ) says airlines around the world have inspected 810 of its 737 NG jets and found 38 structural cracks requiring repair and replacement of the affected parts.

The company says the planes will be grounded until repairs are made to the cracks on the "pickle fork," a part that attaches the plane's fuselage to the wing structure and manages forces.

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth says the findings from the inspections could "potentially take up to 4% of [737 NG] capacity offline between mid-October and mid-December" for maintenance.

Southwest Airlines and Brazil's Gol said yesterday they had grounded at least 13 of the planes after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ordered urgent inspections; American and United said earlier this week that they had not seen any cracks on their airplanes.