InterXion +5.5% amid report it's hired bankers for offers

|About: InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN)|By:, SA News Editor

A leg up in InterXion (INXN +5.5%) this afternoon is credited to a report that the company is working with a banker on acquisition offers it's received, Cowen says.

The data-center firm, often discussed in M&A talk, was cited by TMT Finance as talking with bankers to handle the offers.

While a deal may not come from the offers, Cowen's Colby Synesael says InterXion could be valued at a higher multiple than CyrusOne due to a higher return profile. He has an $84 price target, now implying 1.9% upside.

