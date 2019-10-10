InterXion +5.5% amid report it's hired bankers for offers

A leg up in InterXion (INXN +5.5% ) this afternoon is credited to a report that the company is working with a banker on acquisition offers it's received, Cowen says.

The data-center firm, often discussed in M&A talk, was cited by TMT Finance as talking with bankers to handle the offers.

While a deal may not come from the offers, Cowen's Colby Synesael says InterXion could be valued at a higher multiple than CyrusOne due to a higher return profile. He has an $84 price target, now implying 1.9% upside.