ESPN wrestling with growing NBA-China flap

A controversy between the NBA and China continues to expand, now roping in an ESPN (DIS +0.1% ) wrestling with its no-politics stance.

The catalyst for the dispute was a tweet last Friday by Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey saying "Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong."

That led to a Chinese sponsor suspending work with the Rockets, and a lineup of politicians in both countries getting involved. U.S. politicians have criticized the NBA for retreating from the issue due to its lucrative business and branding prospects in China.

The news is coming to a head after a planned preseason game came off today in Shanghai between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets. The two teams will play another preseason game on Oct. 12 in Shenzhen.

The Chinese government didn't allow players from the two teams to talk with reporters before or after Thursday's game, and a CNN reporter was shut down by the league for asking two Rockets stars about the political events.

The Nets won, though China's state broadcaster said it wouldn't air either of the preseason games in China.

Meanwhile, ESPN came in for criticism after tamping down discussion of the controversy, and its coverage of the issue used a China-favored graphic map of Chinese territory that included Taiwan and the "nine-dash line" incorporating the country's claims on the South China Sea due to manufactured islands.