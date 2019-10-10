Aerpio down 8% on underwhelming early-stage AKB0978 data

Thinly traded nano cap Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO -8% ) is down on triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 208K shares, in apparent reaction to preliminary data from a Phase 1b study evaluating eye drop candidate AKB-9778 for the potential treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG).

Although the primary endpoint is safety, initial pharmacodynamic results showed a peak reduction in intraocular pressure (IOP) of -1.47 mmHg four hours after the administration of the highest daily dose that was maintained for eight hours, but the effect returned to baseline levels 24 hours post dose (administered on the last day of a seven-day treatment period).

By comparison, results from Phase 3 studies showed that Aerie Pharmaceuticals' (AERI -2% ) Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) lowered IOP by up to 5 mmHg on day 15 and ~2.5 - 4.0 mmHg on day 90.

Aerpio has amended the protocol to include patients with ocular hypertension and POAG. Complete results should be available in Q1 2020.