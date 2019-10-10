The Federal Reserve Board finalizes rules that tailor regulations for domestic and foreign banks to more closely match their risk profiles.

The changes should reduce compliance burden and free up funds for Capital One Financial (COF +1.6% ), U.S. Bancorp (USB +0.8% ), and PNC Financial (PNC +1.3% ), among others, Reuters reports.

They create a framework that sorts banks with $100B or more in total assets into four different categories based on several factors, including asset size, cross-jurisdictional activity, reliance on short-term wholesale funding, nonbank assets, and off-balance sheet exposure.

"Our rules keep the toughest requirements on the largest and most complex firms," Chair Jerome H. Powell said in a statement.

The final rules simplify earlier proposals by applying liquidity standards to a foreign bank's U.S. intermediate holding company (IHC) based on the risk profile of the IHC, rather than on the combined U.S. operations of the foreign bank.

Also, for larger firms, the final rules apply standardized liquidity requirements at the higher end of the range that was proposed for both domestic and foreign banks.

