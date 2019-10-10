ProPetro +20% but analysts see trouble after weak outlook

ProPetro (PUMP +19.5% ) shares bounce big from yesterday's all-time low, as analysts cite investor relief that the company indicated it would not restate prior financial results following its review of accounting deficiencies; however, shares are still ~60% below their April peak.

PUMP also said it expected to idle as much as 28% of its hydraulic fracturing fleets in the current quarter compared to last quarter, citing customer spending cuts and softening industry demand, and several analysts cut their Q4 earnings and share price outlooks as a result.

"We were expecting more like a 10% reduction" in fleet utilization, says AltaCorp Capital's Waqar Syed, while adding investors were relieved that co-founder Dale Redman would remain with the company because "he brings a lot of value to the company because of his relationships."

Cowen analysts say PUMP's weaker frack fleet utilization implied pre-tax earnings for the quarter of ~$75M, below Wall Street's $102M consensus estimate.

Raymond James cuts its stock price target to $14 from a previous target of $20, while others also lower their targets.