Stocks gain as Trump says he'll meet with top China trade negotiator

Stocks ended modestly higher after Pres. Trump tweeted that would meet with China's Vice Premier Liu He tomorrow at the White House, raising hopes that top-level U.S.-China trade talks would yield at least a partial deal.

The news contradicted earlier media reports that Chinese leaders would leave Washington earlier than expected.

Trade bellwether Caterpillar was the Dow's best performer on the day, rising 2.7%, and Apple added 1.4%.

Ten of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished with gains, led by the energy (+1.3%) and financial (+1%) groups, while the utilities sector (-0.1%) was the lone holdout.

Several news outlets reported a partial deal could include a currency pact and an agreement to prevent any tariff rate increases, which could help the earnings prospects of companies with exposure to China, particularly those within the materials (+1%), industrials (+0.9%) and information technology (+0.6%) sectors.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, lifting both the two-year and 10-year yields by 7 bps to 1.53% and 1.66%, respectively, and the U.S. Dollar Index fell 0.4% to 98.69.

U.S. November WTI crude gained 1.8% to $53.57/bbl.