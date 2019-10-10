Enrollment underway in mid-stage study of Jazz Pharma's defibrotide

The first participant has been enrolled in an exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Jazz Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:JAZZ) defibrotide for the prevention of neurotoxicity in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) receiving Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) CAR T therapy Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel).

The first part of the 35-subject two-part study will assess the safety of two doses of defibrotide. The second part will evaluate the safety and efficacy of defibrotide at the recommended dose for preventing CAR T-associated neurotoxicity. The primary endpoint is the incidence of said neurotoxicity. The estimated primary completion date is April 2021.

Defibrotide is mixture of single-stranded oligonucleotides purified from the intestines of pigs that acts locally as an anticoagulant and an anti-inflammatory and anti-ischemic agent.